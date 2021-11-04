Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys New Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 44,805 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.44. 533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,378. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.69 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

