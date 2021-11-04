Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 1,204,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquidia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 337.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Liquidia worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

