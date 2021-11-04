LiqTech International (LIQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. On average, analysts expect LiqTech International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIQT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,754. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

