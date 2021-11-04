Lion Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $81.96. 11,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,798. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.69 and a one year high of $83.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

