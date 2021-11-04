Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Cintas comprises approximately 1.6% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $438.83. The company had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,201. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.98. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

