LINK Price Tops $185.71 on Top Exchanges (LN)

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded 35.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $7.99 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.71 or 0.00297287 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00084991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00074904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,213.72 or 0.99590874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,529.79 or 0.07251223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002738 BTC.

LINK Profile

LINK’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

