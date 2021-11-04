Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Trading Down 6.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $70.79 and last traded at $71.42. Approximately 8,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,123,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.13.

The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6,194.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.16.

About Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

