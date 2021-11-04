Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 28.9%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) dropped 28.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$85.58 and last traded at C$87.27. Approximately 691,212 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 732,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$122.76.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

