Light Street Capital Management LLC Takes $2.37 Million Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,088,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $7,471,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Finch Therapeutics Group by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.96. 101,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,852. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

