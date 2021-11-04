Light Street Capital Management LLC Sells 114,027 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Light Street Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 114,027 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.5% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $335.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,754,304. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $946.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 72,046 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.66, for a total transaction of $23,822,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,424,204 shares of company stock valued at $855,802,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

