Light Street Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Light Street Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,578 shares during the period. Dynatrace accounts for about 1.9% of Light Street Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Light Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $42,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,430. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $80.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.43, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

