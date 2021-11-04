Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 426,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,916,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,809 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,031. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

