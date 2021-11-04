Light Street Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 80,075 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,562,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $39,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $313.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,176. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.82 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price target (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

