Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 925

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
CER opened at GBX 816 ($10.66) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The stock has a market cap of £240.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 806.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.
Cerillion Company Profile
