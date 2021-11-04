Liberum Capital Increases Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target to GBX 925

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CER opened at GBX 816 ($10.66) on Wednesday. Cerillion has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 920 ($12.02). The stock has a market cap of £240.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 806.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,301.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26.

Cerillion Company Profile

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

