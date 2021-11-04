Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LILAK traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.95. 2,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.40. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

