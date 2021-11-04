LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.50 million-$565.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.750-$5.850 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.25.

LHCG stock traded up $7.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.24. The company had a trading volume of 695,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,563. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

