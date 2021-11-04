Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will post sales of $80.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.41 million and the lowest is $79.30 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year sales of $335.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,006,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,535. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after purchasing an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,016 shares during the period. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.