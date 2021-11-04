Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Sells 5,263,834 Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,827,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,263,834 shares during the quarter. JOANN makes up about 3.5% of Leonard Green & Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.66% of JOANN worth $438,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter worth $406,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOAN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $480.62 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JOANN Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JOAN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will acquired 9,500 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $26,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JOANN Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.