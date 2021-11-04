Leonard Green & Partners L.P. Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Leonard Green & Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. owned about 0.29% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 38.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,804. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.93. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

