Legion Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the quarter. Vonage accounts for about 16.1% of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $80,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 181,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 176,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

VG stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.60, a PEG ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

