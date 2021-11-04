Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.51. Lazard has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

