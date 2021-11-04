Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) Short Interest Update

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ LVTX opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVTX. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Lava Therapeutics B.V. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,903,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,436,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

