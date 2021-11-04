Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 712,839 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,413,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,839 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT makes up approximately 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $67,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.51. 3,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion and a PE ratio of -115.48.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

