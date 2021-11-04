Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 980,830 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,981,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.56% of National Retail Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after purchasing an additional 453,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,588,000 after acquiring an additional 58,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,867,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 3,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

