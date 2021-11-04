Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $86.34 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,162 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises about 2.7% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Ventas worth $86,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ventas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after buying an additional 597,788 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 114,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 15,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,774. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 136.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

