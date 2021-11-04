Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.67. 6,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,583. Equity Residential has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $88.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

