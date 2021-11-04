Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.15-0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.08. 55,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,559. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Lantheus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

