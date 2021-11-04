Landstar System Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,131 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,564% compared to the average volume of 77 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.23. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,652. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $123.16 and a 1 year high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

