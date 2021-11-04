Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.75 to $3.85 EPS.

LAMR traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.50. 769,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,053. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

