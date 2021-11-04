Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report $64.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.06 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $61.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $257.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $258.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $332.16 million, with estimates ranging from $324.74 million to $343.81 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 77,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a market cap of $937.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

