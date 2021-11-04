Lake Street Capital Downgrades AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) to Hold

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital cut AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AcuityAds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of ATY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,982. The company has a market capitalization of $275.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

