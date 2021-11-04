Laffer Tengler Investments Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

LQD stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,734,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

