Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 3,564 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 299.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

