Laffer Tengler Investments Has $754,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Roku were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Roku by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $16.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.26. The stock had a trading volume of 125,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,220. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.04 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

