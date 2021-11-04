Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $53.21. 28,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,721. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.60. BHP Group has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $594.25.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

