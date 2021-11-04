Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Lam Research by 95,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Lam Research by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,757,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 384,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,899,000 after purchasing an additional 249,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,132. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $585.27. 13,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,672. The stock has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $580.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $607.42. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $367.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

