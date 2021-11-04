Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 769 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.27.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $221.08. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,595. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.94 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.