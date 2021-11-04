Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 728 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $13.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,791.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,517. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,220.20 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,854.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,664.07.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

