L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 29 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,781. The stock has a market cap of $174.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

