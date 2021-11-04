Kylin Management LLC Purchases Shares of 900,000 W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000. Kylin Management LLC owned 0.63% of W&T Offshore as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $586.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.98.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

