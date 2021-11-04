Kylin Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,568,000. Yamana Gold makes up 1.6% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kylin Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Yamana Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 316,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 191,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 343,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

