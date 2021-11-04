Kylin Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,470,000. Newell Brands makes up 2.4% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 189.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

