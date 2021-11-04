Kylin Management LLC Invests $13.61 Million in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,608,000. Southwestern Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Kylin Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 22,772.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,322,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 163.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,993,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 219.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,997 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

