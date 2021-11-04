Kuvari Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 561,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Nokia accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.76. 235,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,159,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nokia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.