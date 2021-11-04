Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

KLIC traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.05. 1,025,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

