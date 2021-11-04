K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.46

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €15.46 ($18.18) and last traded at €15.35 ($18.06), with a volume of 1065173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.27 ($17.96).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

