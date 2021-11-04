Konomi Network (KONO) Achieves Market Cap of $24.83 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded up 38.6% against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $24.83 million and $3.36 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001389 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00050131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00242035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00096196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,181,550 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

