Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Takes Position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 141,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HPX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 728,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in HPX by 63.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 62,744 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HPX in the first quarter valued at about $585,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in HPX in the second quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in HPX in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,184. HPX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

