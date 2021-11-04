Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Monument Circle Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,147. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

