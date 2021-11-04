Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 557,544 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 557,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,077,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE HGV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,119. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $53.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 2.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

